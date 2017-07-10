Nido went 2-for-2 with two RBI during the World Team's 7-6 loss to Team USA in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

He subbed in for starting catcher Francisco Mejia in the sixth inning and made his playing time count, collecting RBI singles in the seventh and ninth. Nido, the Mets' No. 11 prospect, hasn't been able to repeat last year's offensive breakout and is slashing just .246/.281/.384 in 60 games for Double-A Binghamton thanks to a .257 BABIP, but he has maintained the gains he showed in his plate discipline with an 11.6 percent strikeout rate. Given his strong defensive profile, he's still got the potential to be more than just a backup in the big leagues.