Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Back in action Tuesday
D'Arnaud (wrist) is catching and batting eighth Tuesday against the Braves.
D'arnaud has been dealing with wrist pain over the past week, causing him to be held out of the starting lineup for the last four games (though he was able to make brief appearances in each game). His wrist is feeling well enough to throw, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports, prompting manager Terry Collins to reinsert him as the Mets' backstop. The 28-year-old is slashing .244/.326/.488 with two homers and nine RBI through 41 at-bats.
