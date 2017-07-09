Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Cedes Sunday's start

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

D'Arnaud caught the past couple games for New York, so he'll get Sunday off in order to gear up for the second half of the season. Rene Rivera will assume catching duties for the day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast