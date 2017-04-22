Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Continues dealing with wrist pain

D'Arnaud is still experiencing wrist pain and may remain out Sunday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

D'Arnaud has been out since Thursday with a wrist injury, but has made a couple appearances as a pinch-hitter since then. However, although his health is good enough for him to hit, he may not be quite ready to resume his catching duties. If d'Arnaud remains out Sunday, Rene Rivera will likely get the nod to start behind the dish.