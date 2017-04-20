Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Diagnosed with wrist contusion

d'Arnaud, who exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies early, has been diagnosed with a right wrist contusion, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

As was noted in a previous update, d'Arnaud hit his hand on a bat while making a throw from behind home plate. How much time the catcher will be forced to miss depends on the severity of his bruise and how quickly it's able to heal. A more clear timetable for his return should become available in the coming days.