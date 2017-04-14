Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Four hits including game-winning homer Thursday
D'Arnaud went 4-for-6 with a walk, a triple, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.
After playing all 16 innings Thursday and giving the Mets the victory with a solo homer in the top of the 16th, expect d'Arnaud to get a well-deserved day off Friday. The 28-year-old is enjoying a tremendous start to 2017, slashing .333/.438/.704 through nine games with two home runs and nine RBI.
