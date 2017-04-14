Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Gets day off Friday
D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.
As expected, d'Arnaud will take a seat Friday after catching 16 innings and hitting the game-winning home run against the Marlins in the series opener. Rene Rivera will take over behind the plate in his place, but d'Arnaud figures to draw back into the lineup later in the weekend.
