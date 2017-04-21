Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Grounds out in lone at-bat Thursday

D'Arnaud (wrist) grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Thursday.

The Mets' backstop was left out of the lineup Thursday due to a wrist contusion, and though he was able to log an at-bat, he never got the chance to draw in behind the plate. Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports that d'Arnaud will test out his wrist during the day Friday before manager Terry Collins makes a final decision on his lineup. If d'Arnaud is ruled out, Rene Rivera will likely get another start at catcher.