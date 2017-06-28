Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Launches ninth homer Tuesday

D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

It's his first multi-hit performance since June 12, but despite a .232 (16-for-69) batting average on the month d'Arnaud has been supplying some power, hitting four homers in June to give him nine on the year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories