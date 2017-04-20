Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Leaves game with hand ailment

d'Arnaud exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies early after hitting his hand on a bat while making a throw from behind the plate, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

It's currently unclear as to how severe d'Arnaud's hand injury is. It's possible that the Mets are just playing it safe with their oft-injured catcher. He'll be considered as day-to-day until the team releases additional information regarding his early departure.

