Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: May sit again Saturday

D'Arnaud could be on the bench again Saturday for another rest day following Thursday's 16-inning game, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

He apparently needed help making it down the clubhouse steps after crouching behind the plate for five hours Thursday, so an extended break seems like a wise precaution given d'Arnaud's injury history. "I am going to give him two [days off]," Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday. "We've got three more here. I thought that was a long game last night, he was exhausted when the game was over. So, I'll give him tonight and tomorrow and get him back out there." Rene Rivera would then make his second straight start Saturday, but expect d'Arnaud back in the lineup Sunday.