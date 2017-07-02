Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of lineup Sunday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

D'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and will now give way to Rene Rivera behind the plate. The 28-year-old backstop is currently slashing an uninspiring .232/.294/.471 this season, so don't expect him to pick up an every day role behind the plate any time soon.

