Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Sunday lineup

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

After making the first two starts of the second half for the Mets, d'Arnaud will take a seat in favor of Rene Rivera behind the plate.

