Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Remains out Sunday

D'Arnaud (wrist) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

It was recently reported that d'Arnaud was still dealing with wrist pain, so he'll remain out of the lineup Sunday. With d'Arnaud out, the Mets will start Kevin Plawecki behind the dish. There's yet to be any indication that d'Arnaud will land on the DL, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.