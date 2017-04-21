Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Scratched from Friday's lineup
D'Arnaud was scratched from the Mets' lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals after having difficulty throwing, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The Mets will be hoping that this is nothing more than a little soreness for their starting catcher. D'Arnaud has had a respectable start to the season at the plate so far, slashing .263/.349/.526 to go along with two home runs.
More News
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Grounds out in lone at-bat Thursday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out Thursday with wrist injury•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Diagnosed with wrist contusion•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Leaves game with hand ailment•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: May sit again Saturday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Gets day off Friday•
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...