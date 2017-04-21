Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Scratched from Friday's lineup

D'Arnaud was scratched from the Mets' lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals after having difficulty throwing, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

The Mets will be hoping that this is nothing more than a little soreness for their starting catcher. D'Arnaud has had a respectable start to the season at the plate so far, slashing .263/.349/.526 to go along with two home runs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories