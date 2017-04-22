Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Still not in lineup Saturday
D'Arnaud (wrist) is not in the Mets' lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
It will be the third straight game in which D'Arnaud doesn't start after he hit his hand on a bat while throwing during Wednesday's game. Rene Rivera, who is starting behind the plate Saturday, will likely continue receiving the lion's share of catching duties.
More News
