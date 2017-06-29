Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes seat Thursday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Despite collecting three hits -- including a home run -- over his last two starts, d'Arnaud will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale. Rene Rivera will crouch behind the dish in his stead.

