Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes seat Tuesday

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

With Tuesday's game kicking off at 11:05 a.m. local time, d'Arnaud won't be asked to step in behind the plate after catching nine innings a night earlier. Rene Rivera will check in at catcher, working as the batterymate for Seth Lugo.

