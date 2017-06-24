Mets' Wilmer Flores: Collects three hits Friday
Flores went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.
With Asdrubal Cabrera now playing second base and Jose Reyes at shortstop, Flores doesn't have a whole lot of competition for playing time at third, but he may be getting exposed in a full-time role. The 25-year-old snapped out of a 4-for-41 (.098) slump with the three-hit effort, but he'll need to keep raking to avoid a trip to the bench once Amed Rosario gets his inevitable promotion.
