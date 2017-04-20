Flores is dealing with an infection and is unavailable to play Thursday against the Phillies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Lucas Duda is dealing with a hyperextended wrist, so had Flores been healthy he would have likely filled in at first base. However, he's unavailable due to an unspecified infection. Consider him day-to-day for now, although there's yet to be word as to when the utility man will be available.