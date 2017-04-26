Mets' Wilmer Flores: Discharged from hospital
Flores (knee) has been released from the hospital and will remain at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida to continue his recovery, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
While it seems doctors were able to successfully treat the infection in Flores' knee, it's not clear when he'll be cleared to resume baseball activity. The Mets have recalled T.J. Rivera and Matt Reynolds to add some infield depth in the interim while Flores and Lucas Duda (elbow) remain on the disabled list.
