Mets' Wilmer Flores: Gets back into fray Sunday

Flores (leg) is in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, batting fifth and playing second base.

Flores was sidelined the past few days due to leg cramps, but it seems like the issue has subsided enough to allow him to crack the starting lineup one last time before the All-Star break. He'll spell Asdrubal Cabrera at second base for the day, although Flores seems to be locked into a reserve utility role even now that he's healthy.