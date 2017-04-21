Mets' Wilmer Flores: Headed to DL
Flores (knee) is expected to be placed on the 10-day DL, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Mets have yet to formally announce the move, but it sounds like Flores will need more than week to recover from an infection in his knee joint. With Lucas Duda (elbow) also injured, it appears the team will lean on Jay Bruce at first base in the short term and a combination of Jose Reyes and T.J. Rivera at third base.
