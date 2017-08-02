Mets' Wilmer Flores: Hits bench Wednesday

Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Although Flores is expected to nab most of the reps at first base moving forward, he was due for a night off after six straight starts. Jay Bruce will move in to replace him at first while Curtis Granderson fills the void in right field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast