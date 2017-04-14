Flores got the start at first base and went 2-for-7 with a solo home run, his second blast of the season, and a second run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

He shifted over to third base once Wei-Yin Chen was off the mound for Miami and Lucas Duda entered the game, but manager Terry Collins' decision to bench Jose Reyes might have prolonged the 16-inning marathon as Flores went 0-for-5 once Chen was out of the game, including grounding into an inning-ending double play in the ninth. Flores' primary value to the Mets remains as a lefty-killer, but if Reyes' early-season struggles continue he could see more action against right-handed pitching, giving him more run and RBI opportunities at the expense of his batting average.

