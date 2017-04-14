Mets' Wilmer Flores: Hits second homer Thursday
Flores got the start at first base and went 2-for-7 with a solo home run, his second blast of the season, and a second run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.
He shifted over to third base once Wei-Yin Chen was off the mound for Miami and Lucas Duda entered the game, but manager Terry Collins' decision to bench Jose Reyes might have prolonged the 16-inning marathon as Flores went 0-for-5 once Chen was out of the game, including grounding into an inning-ending double play in the ninth. Flores' primary value to the Mets remains as a lefty-killer, but if Reyes' early-season struggles continue he could see more action against right-handed pitching, giving him more run and RBI opportunities at the expense of his batting average.
More News
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Launches homer in Thursday's victory•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Six RBI in Friday's rout•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Launches homer Monday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Returns to action following wrist surgery.•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Wins arbitration case•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Successfully undergoes surgery Friday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...