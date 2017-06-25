Mets' Wilmer Flores: Homers against Giants
Flores went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI during Saturday's win over San Francisco.
It was Flores' fourth homer of the month, and he now sports a respectable .280/.295/.524 slash line with 10 RBI and 12 runs through 21 June games. He's playing consistently and offers nice power upside for a hitter eligible as a middle infielder. Flores is also in line for a career-best season and checks out as a serviceable fantasy asset.
