Mets' Wilmer Flores: Improving in rehab
Flores (knee) is steadily improving while rehabbing at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
There's still no definitive timetable for when Flores can return to regular action, but it seems he won't miss more than another week. The veteran infielder has been receiving treatment for an infection in his knee, a major blow to a Mets lineup ravaged by injuries. Look for Flores to retain his everyday role when he gets back to full strength.
More News
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...