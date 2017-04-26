Flores (knee) is steadily improving while rehabbing at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

There's still no definitive timetable for when Flores can return to regular action, but it seems he won't miss more than another week. The veteran infielder has been receiving treatment for an infection in his knee, a major blow to a Mets lineup ravaged by injuries. Look for Flores to retain his everyday role when he gets back to full strength.