Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not in Saturday's lineup

Flores (leg) is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Flores has been dealing with leg cramps in the past few days, and he take a seat for the third straight game as he recovers. T.J. Rivera continues to start at third, while Flores will likely remain out of the lineup until after the All-Star break before settling back into his reserve role for the Mets.

