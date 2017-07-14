Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out of lineup Friday

Flores is not in Friday's lineup against the Rockies.

Flores will open the second half of the season on the bench, as the Mets trot out their lineup with T.J. Rivera manning the hot corner and Lucas Duda drawing the start at first. Although Flores is not an everyday starter, the 25-year-old has posted a slash line of .278/.308/.445 with seven home runs and 25 RBI this year, and should earn solid playing time moving forward.