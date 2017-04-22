Mets' Wilmer Flores: Placed on DL
Flores (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.
T.J. Rivera was summoned from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Flores is receiving treatment for an infection in his knee, and as yet there's no indication he'll need to miss any more than the minimum amount of time.
