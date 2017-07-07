Mets' Wilmer Flores: Playing through leg cramps

Manager Terry Collins said that Flores is currently dealing with leg cramps, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

This doesn't seem like an issue that would keep him out for an extended period of time, although it is possible that he sits out most of the weekend given that he'll effectively get a week off with the All-Star break coming up. Flores will likely continue to act as a reserve bench player even when he is healthy, however.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast