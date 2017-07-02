Mets' Wilmer Flores: Retreats to bench Sunday

Flores is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Flores -- who is currently hitting .285 with a .313 OBP -- will be stationed on the bench for the third time in the past four games. The hot-hitting T.J. Rivera will take his place at third base, batting sixth.

