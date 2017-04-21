Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will miss at least two games
Flores (knee) will be out at least two games after spending Wednesday night in the hospital due to an infection in his knee, The New York Daily News reports. "The infection is in the joint," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "These types of infections, that's where they go. I've unfortunately been around them, and they can be very bad unless they're taken care of immediately. So he's unavailable tonight [Thursday]. He may be unavailable tomorrow [Friday]. Depending on what it is and if they get it cleaned, he could be another day. But he won't be around for today and tomorrow."
Flores had been feeling discomfort in the knee for a couple of days before having it checked out. The timing is bad for the Mets, as Lucas Duda is also sidelined after hyper-extending his left elbow. Jay Bruce will fill in at first base while both Duda and Flores are out, but it appears at least the latter has avoided a more serious, and lengthy, absence.
