Flores will make $2.2 million in 2017 after winning his arbitration case, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

Flores returns to the Mets following a relatively strong 2016 campaign in which he slashed .267/.319/.469 with 16 home runs in 358 at-bats. While he won't be an everyday player for the Mets, he figures to see plenty of playing time at second base, particularly against left-handed pitching. He hit .340 with 11 of his home runs against southpaws in 2016.

