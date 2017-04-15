Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Back in lineup Saturday

Cespedes is batting third and playing left field Saturday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cepsedes is back in the lineup for the Mets after taking a seat with the flu Friday. He'll look to pick up right where he left off, as the 31-year-old was 7-for-14 with five home runs and nine RBI in the three games before his day off.

