Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Dealing with tweaked hip
Manager Terry Collins said Cespedes "felt something in his hip" which caused him to exit Saturday's contest, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It appears a new ailment has popped up in what has already been an injury-filled season for the 31-year-old outfielder. Cespedes was forced to leave Saturday's win over the Rockies after making an awkward attempt at a diving catch and, although he was able to walk off under his own power, will be re-evaluated Sunday. Curtis Granderson would likely be in line for a starting role if the injury proves extensive.
