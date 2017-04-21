Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Exits with apparent injury Thursday

Cespedes exited Thursday's game against the Phillies with an undisclosed injury, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

According to Carig, Cespedes appeared to tweak something in his leg running the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cespedes immediately went back to the tunnel after limping off the field. Juan Lagares has come on to replace Cespedes, taking over in center with Michael Conforto moving to left field. More information on Cespedes' status should be made available later Thursday, but this is nonetheless a serious concern for the Mets.