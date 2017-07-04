Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to play Wednesday

Cespedes (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Cespedes' injury was never deemed serious, and while he didn't appear in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, he was apparently available as a pinch hitter if needed. He'll likely test his hamstring out prior to Wednesday's contest before making a decision on whether to play, but the Mets seem confident their star slugger will be back for the series finale.