Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to return Tuesday

Cespedes (hamstring) told manager Terry Collins that he will be ready to play Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of the Bergen Record reports.

Of course, the training staff could overrule Cespedes, but the 31-year-old seems confident he will get the green light to play in Tuesday's series opener against Atlanta. Cespedes sat out Sunday for a third consecutive game, but he was reportedly OK to pinch hit. The Mets were swept in the weekend series against the Nats, scoring a total of seven runs in three games without Cespedes in the lineup.