Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Four hits in Friday's rout

Cespedes went 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Rockies.

It's his first multi-hit performance since June 23, and Cespedes went just 6-for-45 (.133) with no extra-base hits or RBI in the 11 games between those offensive outbursts. The rest he got over the All-Star break may have been exactly what the 31-year-old needed to get back into a groove at the plate.