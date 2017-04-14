Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Gets day off Friday

Cespedes is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Despite being on an absolute tear, Cespedes will get his first rest day of the season Friday. He's homered five times this week and has added a pair of doubles as well. Michael Conforto, who is swinging a hot bat in his own right, will take over in left and bat fifth in place of Cespedes against Edinson Volquez. Look for Cespedes to draw back into the lineup Saturday.