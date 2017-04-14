Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Goes yard twice Thursday

Cespedes went 2-for-6 with two walks and a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

That's now five homers in three games for Cespedes, with two doubles and nine RBI thrown in for good measure. Big things were expected from him this year after he signed a four-year, $110 million contract in the offseason to remain with the Mets, and with a .275/.375/.800 line through 10 games Cespedes is delivering.