Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Heads to bench Sunday

Cespedes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Cespedes has been scorching-hot at the plate since returning from the disabled list roughly two weeks ago, but he'll get the day off as the Mets square off against Matt Moore and the Giants. Michael Conforto will take over in left field with Curtis Granderson drawing the start in center.

