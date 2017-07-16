Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Held out Sunday
Cespedes (hip) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Cespedes injured his hip while making a diving attempt for a foul ball Saturday, adding another ailment to his laundry list of injuries this season. As expected, the Mets will take a conservative approach Sunday, holding out Cespedes so he can be further evaluated. Curtis Granderson will start in the outfield spot that Cespedes vacated. Consider him day-to-day, though Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that manager Terry Collins expects him to start Monday's game.
