Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers, drives in three against San Francisco

Cespedes homered, scored twice and drove in three runs in a 3-for-5 game Friday against the Giants.

This marks Cespedes's third home run since returning to the Mets' lineup June 10. Cespedes is hitting a ridiculous .321/.392/.651 and has been performing at an MVP level whenever he has been healthy this season.

