Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves game after diving play

Cespedes exited Saturday's game against the Rockies in the sixth inning after attempting to dive for a fly ball in left field, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cespedes, who has already missed extensive time this season due to leg injuries, attempted an awkward-looking dive on a Nolan Arenado line drive, prompting an immediate exit. Expect more information to be released in due time regarding the severity, though it is worth noting the slugger was able to walk off under his own power. Michael Conforto moved over to take his spot in left and Curtis Granderson was inserted as the new centerfielder.