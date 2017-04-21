Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves with left hamstring cramp Thursday

Cespedes was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to a left hamstring cramp, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

The early indications are that Cespedes' injury is minor, which is a relief after he left the game in the fifth inning and limped back to the clubhouse. His status heading into Friday's series opener against the Nationals is unclear at this time, but if he's given the night off, the Mets could roll with Curtis Granderson, Michael Conforto, and Juan Lagares in the outfield if they keep Jay Bruce at first base.