Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Likely out 2-3 days

Cespedes (hamstring) is expected to miss 2-to-3 days, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

With an MRI on tap for Friday, it appears that Cespedes will miss most of the Mets' upcoming series with the Nationals. He left Thursday's game with what he referred to as a "shock" in his hamstring, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Mets' overall offensive depth will be tested if Cespedes does indeed miss the expected 2-to-3 days. Look for Juan Lagares to start while Cespedes is sidelined.