Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Looks healthy in win over Cardinals

Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

He's been hit with minor hip and hamstring injuries lately, so Cespedes is accumulating dings, but they don't seem to be impacting him too much. However, he's had a hard time staying healthy in general this year, which is why Cespedes is still stuck on nine homers over his meager total of 47 games in 2017. He hasn't hit one in close to a month, dating all the way back to June 23, so the Cuban's fantasy owners are certainly hoping he can stay on the field more consistently. A second-half power bender like the one he went on after being traded to the Mets two seasons ago wouldn't hurt either.