Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out again Saturday

Cespedes (hamstring) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

This doesn't come as a major surprise. Manager Terry Collins has said that Cespedes would likely be taking a few days off as a precaution, so he may not return until after the Mets' off day Monday. Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto will continue receiving the bulk of outfield playing time in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories