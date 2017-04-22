Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out again Saturday
Cespedes (hamstring) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
This doesn't come as a major surprise. Manager Terry Collins has said that Cespedes would likely be taking a few days off as a precaution, so he may not return until after the Mets' off day Monday. Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto will continue receiving the bulk of outfield playing time in his absence.
